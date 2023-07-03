By now, everyone’s used to hearing that some new blend of kale and fruit is what they need to stay healthy, but studies reveal the abundant benefits of something much more simple: watermelons.

According to a report by Nike, watermelon juice has the nutrients to support your body after a workout or on a normal day, highlighting its top benefits.

Watermelon, hence its name, is extremely hydrating, made up of 92% water. The average person should consume about 12.5 cups of water per day, and watermelon juice’s high water content means that you can consider it a part of your daily intake.

What’s more, watermelon juice is full of electrolytes that keep you hydrated for longer. Magnesium and potassium, both present in the fruit, making it all the more nutritious. However, it doesn’t cover every electrolyte, like sodium, so don’t rely on it too much.

Additionally, watermelon juice is connected to many heart health benefits. Because watermelon contains an antioxidant called lycopene, which gives it its vibrant color, it can improve blood pressure and blood lipids and is absorbed whenever you eat watermelon.

Particularly useful for gym rats out there, there’s another component in watermelon that makes it good for post-workout: citrulline. This amino acid can make your muscles less sore after training and facilitate better muscle recovery, and can even make exercise easier if you drink it before training.

So how do you make it? It’s pretty straightforward: blend a watermelon. If you want a smoother juice, strain out the pulp, but if you’re pressed for time you can grab some at the grocery store. Experts recommend 80-100% juice with no added sugar.

For more information, refer to Nike.