Choosing between a big city and a small town: the age-old decision is made by people relocating and traveling in the United States. When it comes to the former, options are pretty clear. But finding small towns that really live up to that title?

Those are a little harder to come by.

Besides choosing a place to live based on school or work proximity (check out our list of best college towns here), a newly interesting way to approach the topic is by using the stars. Not actually, but your zodiac sign tells you a lot more about yourself than you think, including what small town in the U.S. best fits you.

Best Life’s resident astrologer matched each of the nine zodiac signs to their ideal and unique small town. Read more to find out which one would best match you.

All facts about the astrological signs are directly sourced from Lauren Ash, senior astrologer and horoscope writer.

Scorpio: Chimayo, New Mexico

According to Ash, you Virgos prefer to bring on the heat. As a water sign, letting your emotions get the best of you is old news. Still, you have an internal drive that makes fire signs not even stand a chance against you. You look for your same level of passion to be filled in your life and love, and you’ll always be looking for places with sun, spicy food, and a fun time. Chimayo, New Mexico is great for all of this and more. A mountainous region, the city features Spanish architecture and natural beauty that stretches for miles.

Virgo: Ojai, California

As a Virgo, your love of predictability and likely busy schedule probably means that you’re in desperate need of a breath of fresh air, or any type of scenery change at all. Commonly plagued by exhaustion from constantly holding yourself to high standards, Ojai is the perfect spot for you. With many spiritual spots, wellness spas, and art studios, the small city also features endless food options including many vegan and raw food restaurants. Upon even visiting this beauty of a location, you’ll be able to take your well-deserved rest.

Gemini: Hanover, New Hampshire

As one of the most sociable signs, you’re constantly looking for something new, whether that be an adventure or just something that excites you. While you enjoy social settings, you still need to find a cozy, more chill place to recharge your “social battery.” Hanover is a great option for you, Gemini. As a calm college town, it is home to Dartmouth College and activities like hiking and lake fishing in some of the most beautiful outdoor sights you’ll see.

Aquarius: Woodstock, New York

As a free-spirited and unique sign, you prefer the “secret spots” no one else really knows about. Woodstock, New York is home to Woodstock–one of the most famous music and art festivals–but lives up to their “small town” title throughout the rest of the year. With loads of local art, including physical pieces and a vibrant music scene, you’ll leave this place (or stay) with a collection of special memorabilia.

Pisces: St. Michaels, Maryland

One of the most sympathetic zodiac signs, you are sweet, emotional, and empathetic. It’s easy for you to feel for other individuals, putting yourself in their shoes and always trying to help as much as you can. As amazing as this is for your “good friend” rep and for those around you, it’s also important for you to take time for yourself. It’s easy for you to turn to your own internal world when things feel too much, so try discovering a new place on your own while you’re at it. St. Michaels, Maryland might be the perfect place for you. With world-renowned oysters and historically famous ship-building industry, the old feel of this town might be the best escape for you. It also features many local coffee shops and cozy boutiques as well as other locales.

Aries: Fernandina Beach, Florida

Bright and ambitious people, you dedicate absolutely everything into being the best of the best. Also extremely energetic and active, it’s easy for you to get burnt out. Fernandina Beach, Florida is a spectacular small town for you to have your perfect getaway to recharge. Found on Amelia Island, you’ll have access to stunning beaches, fresh seafood restaurants, a historic downtown area, and breath-taking hiking spots on Fort Clinch.

Taurus: Fredericksburg, Texas

You’re dependable, hardworking, and distinct. You love trying new things (especially food and drinks) even though you like sticking to your routines and established stability. If you want to experience home-cooked Barbecue and a variety of wineries, visit Fredericksburg, Texas. The town also features beautiful sights, including annual magenta and periwinkle blooms. You can have the best of both worlds, with a peaceful countryside getaway and a vibrant city life just minutes away.

Cancer: Saugatuck, Michigan

To make you happy, Cancer, you need good food and good company. As a more sensitive type, staying home is what you prefer. But next time you want to explore another area, consider visiting Saugatuck, Michigan. Most popular for its distinct artistic community, and home-y bed and breakfasts, you’ll immediately feel at home. It also has gorgeous natural sights, if you want to visit some of their spectacular lakefront waters and outdoor areas.

Leo: Cape May, New Jersey

As vibrant extroverts who love big cities, places with tons of people and movement are definitely your scene. However, if you ever need a quieter area to run away to for a little while, consider visiting Cape May, New Jersey. Right along the coast, you’ll be able to experience fresh produce from local farms, one of the U.S.’ oldest lighthouses, Victorian-style houses, and stunning ocean views.

Libra: Highlands, North Carolina

As an especially outgoing sign, making friends and adapting to new areas is an easy feat for you. For this reason, visiting or moving to a new city might sound like an exciting plan, just to experience something new. For your next getaway, keep Highlands, North Carolina in your list of options. Just two hours away from Atlanta, this town is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, finding most of its activity during the summer, when it is full of festivities and music. Most visitors love their traditional farm-to-table restaurant culture, and cultivated local wine and beer options.

Sagittarius: Breckenridge, Colorado

Sagittarius, you travel (or want to) more than most other zodiac signs. Always looking for a new place to meet, small towns might often be crossed off your list. If you’re ever considering switching it up, look no further than Breckenridge, Colorado. With endless outdoor winter activities, including skiing, snowboarding, or sitting down for a cup of hot cocoa in a lodge, this place might be your unexpectedly-perfect getaway.

Capricorn: Big Timber, Montana

Capricorns, you are the poster sign for “work hard, play hard.” If you’re looking to have fun outside of your busy days at work, look no further than Big Timber, Montana for your next getaway. As an earth sign, finding yourself enjoying nature and the great outdoors is not a surprise. This town, equipped with delicious restaurants and relatively-low lodge prices, might be perfect for you. Home to Yellowstone National Park and Boulder River, it includes what seem like opportunities to hike and truly experience a small but grandiose part of earth. Enjoy learning about its history by reading before you visit or even asking some of the many locals. If you’re looking for a place where you can explore, have fun, and stay in tune with nature, consider visiting this unique spot.

To read more, click here.