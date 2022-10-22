Wear your best royal attire and get set to meet Jasmine, Cinderella, Tiana, and Belle for a special night

This coming November, kids of all ages will be able to join some of their favorite Disney Princesses in a special event which will bring together a quartet of ultra-talented performers, for a night of fun stories, animation, and songs.

Pandora Jewelry presents the upcoming show Disney Princess – The Concert. Held will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, November 17.

Guests are encouraged to wear royal attire and go all out for this unforgettable evening.

Starting at 7:30 pm, the show will run for approximately 2 hours. Tickets are $35, $59, $109, and VIP $165, and can be purchased online at arshtcenter.org or by calling their box office at (305) 949-6722. Click here to be redirected to the ticket purchasing page.

Cast members include Drama Desk nominee Christy Altomare (original Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Broadway.com Audience Award nominee Isabelle McCalla (Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, The Prom), Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol (Belle in Beauty and the Beast and Chelsea Daniels on That’s So Raven/Raven’s Home) and BroadwayWorld Award winner Syndee Winters (Nala in The Lion King, Hamilton). Additionally, the event’s music director will be Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof), and Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge) will join the cast as a prince.

Disney recommends this show for individuals ages 6 and up. Attendees of all ages must have a ticket to be admitted into the theater.

Tickets for Disney Princess - The Concert are now available Click here for more information

To learn more about Disney Concerts, click here.

To learn more about the Adrienne Arsht Center, click here.