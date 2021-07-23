Whale watching trip nets photographer incredible shots of a large humpback

While on a trip to Monterey Bay in California, photographer Douglas Croft captured a moment he called “quite exciting!”

Croft said that salmon season coincides with the return of humpbacks to Monterey Bay to feed for the summer and where there are “hundreds of boats on the bay fishing,”

On Thursday, the website petapixel.com published the incredible photos – and a video - of a large humpback whale catapulting out of the water right next to an unsuspecting fisherman on his boat.

Humpback whales usually do a series of breaches, so Croft was sure to be ready. “This whale had breached a couple of times before this and many times they’ll just keep doing it.”

What is unique about Croft’s shot is that he managed to capture the immense size of the whale. “The whale is huge! If I’d been the fisherman, I’d probably need some new underwear.”

