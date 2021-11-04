Now as the cool Florida fall breeze settles, so come the strawberries. Fall is the strawberry growing season in Florida. Looking to enjoy the delicious fruit, the solution might not be at your local supermarket but could be in your backyard.

Vance Whitaker, a strawberry breeder at the Gulf Coast Research and Education Center, and co-authored a newly revised UF/IFAFS document, gives some tips to having your own strawberries. Florida’s fall provides the most perfect weather for strawberries, specifically between 50 and 80 degrees. The best time to start is to plant them in mid- to late October so you can enjoy those delicious strawberries in November or December. He also recommends following the planting cycle of the local growers.

Now with the first few steps of growing strawberries in your hands. Thanks to the experts at UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences here are some key tips to help your garden grow with red sweetness.

1. Recommended and grown by the UF/IFAS the ‘Florida Brilliance’ and ‘Sweet Sensation’ are the best species of strawberry to grow in Central and South Florida. As for North Florida, ‘Camarosa’ is the recommended species. These species are the most promising by producing one to two pints of fruit per season and are perfect fresh or frozen.

2. Tons of sunlight is key; grow the plants in a location that receives direct sunlight for at least eight hours. If you are struggling to find a spot like that make sure your plants are receiving lots of sun in the mornings and early afternoons.

3. Strawberries need plenty of support so pack your soil on raised beds. This ensures the best growth for your strawberries.

4. As the colder months approach, if the temperature drops below 32 degrees, drape a sheet or a blanket over your plants. After tucking your plants in make sure you are bundled up too.

Once you are done patiently waiting for your plants to grow, you can enjoy a delicacy similar to the one you get out of plastic packaging from the store. Even feel free to let yours ripen a little more to really get all that good flavor.

If you are looking for more information on strawberries or even how to expand your garden seek out Wendy Wilber, statewide coordinator for the UF/IFAS Master Gardener Volunteer program, or your county extension agents. They have the tips on species, sunlight, fertilizers, and more.

Don’t miss out on your chance to enjoy your own scrumptious strawberries. Keep these tips and tricks for this year and even the next. There is nothing like the pride of enjoying home grown strawberries.