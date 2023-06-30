Even the most experience golfer knows the importance of using the right golf ball for their game and it can impact how well you play.

But which brand of golf ball if best and why?

But first: what makes a golf ball so good? It depends on many features, from its softness to the amount of dimples, as well as the experience of the user. The sports news website Sports Brief, recently ranked the top 10 golf balls

10. Wilson Zip

A timeless classic, the Wilson has a unique dimple pattern that allows for stable flight while being one of the most affordable options on the market. Its particularly suited for those with a low swing speed.

9. Titleist Velocity

Titleist favors speed and distance, so its more compressed than the Wilson but will provide a high and consistent trajectory.

8. TaylorMade Distance+

As its name suggests, the Distance+ is an economically conscious distance ball, with a good amount of spin and is especially durable to scuffing and other damages.

7. Bridgestone Tour B RX

As one of the world’s top golf ball manufacturers, Bridgestone balls have a long history of quality, having been represented by Tiger Woods himself. Its regarded as the best low-speed swing ball and its design produces optimal performance.

6. Vice Pro Plus

Originally from Germany, Vice Pro balls are best for golfers with higher swing speeds. Special ‘stick-to-the-green’ technology gives it a stable, sticky feeling of wedges.

5. Srixon Z-Star 8

The Z-Star is widely regarded as one of the best brands for golf balls, the unique dimples facilitating great distance from the tee and ‘a progressively softer mid-flight feel.’

4. Callaway Supersoft

True to its name, the Calloway’s lower swing speed allows for golfers to compress the ball quickly, and its one of the best brands for distance. It’s quite durable and one of the most affordable options for such good quality on the market.

3. TaylorMade TP5

Popular among star players, the TP5 is soft and ideal for mid to high-speed swings while providing a good tee-to-green performance. Its most notable feature is its larger and more reactive Tri-Fast Core.

2. Titleist Pro V1

Also extremely popular amongst competitive golfers, the Titleist Pro V1 and the Pro V1x offers great distance, low long-game spin, and penetrative trajectory.

1. Callaway Chrome Soft

This Calloway is a great all-around performer, with high speed, higher launch, and plenty of greenside spins that have garnered it the amazing ratings. No matter where you stand in age or golfing ability, the Chrome Soft can work wonders for you.

For more from Sports Brief click here.