Which store bought eggnog ranks best?

Eggnog is the one drink that perfectly captures the spirit of the holidays and with a chill in the air this holiday weekend, a cup of creamy eggnog, spiked or not is sure warm your heart… unless you are making it from scratch, which can be terrifying.

But what is eggnog?

Merriam-Webster defines eggnog as "a drink made of eggs beaten with sugar, milk or cream, and often alcoholic liquor," but recipes vary largely depending on preferences of the maker, or manufacturer in the case of store-bought eggnog.

There are dozens of brands of eggnog on the market in the U.S. However, not every eggnog you can find at the store is tasty… so, as you head out to Winn Dixie, or venture off the island to find that store-bought eggnog, which one to buy?

According to the website Sporked, the best eggnog should be buttery, sweet, and well spiced. Eggnog is best when it’s thick and fatty, but also flavored with aromatics.

Sporked ranks Southern Comfort Traditional eggnog as their best store-bought eggnog, finding it “rich, creamy, and has just the right amount of sweetness.”

The editors added that “Southern Comfort gets everything just right,” adding that this eggnog is “Sweet, subtle, and luxurious, Southern Comfort is the best eggnog we tried.”

Southern Comfort Traditional Eggnog was also ranked as the best store-bought eggnog by the website Taste of Home, saying that “With one sip, this eggnog had our team wanting to jingle bell rock. The texture is creamy and custard-like.”

If you are looking for a healthier alternative, Sporked ranked Almond Breeze Almond Eggnog in their Top 5, saying this almond milk based eggnog “edges out a lot of the full-fat eggnogs” they tried in their taste test.

Another eggnog making the grade, which is available close to the island, is Trader Joe's Egg Nog. The website Mashed said this eggnog was “off the charts,” calling the taste “euphoric.”

Whichever eggnog you choose, enjoy and be merry!

Happy Holidays.