Until the 4th of July, Key Biscayne residents shopping at island’s Winn Dixie can help honor the military by participating in the company’s donation matching program.

Every Monday, starting on June 20th and through the 4th of July the grocer’s charitable arm will match weekend customer donations of up to $100,000.

Customers can have their donations doubled when they simply donate $1, $5 or round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar at checkout in support of United States military heroes and their loved ones. The SEG Gives Foundation will automatically match all donations, up to $100,000.

The possible total for donations is $300,000! Proceeds help Folds of Honor in its mission to provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

“By doubling down on all in-store Folds of Honor donations with a matching commitment, we are paying it forward to the legacies of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice with their service to our country,” says Southeast Grocers CEO, Raymond Rhee.

All funds raised help Folds of Honor provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation, together with generous customers and associates, have donated more than $5.5 million to Folds of Honor since 2018, which has allocated over 1,100 educational scholarships to the children and spouses of United States military members impacted by their loved one’s call to duty.

