Sharks have claimed sanctuary in a Floridian canal, seemingly to escape the effects of the toxic red tide outbreak. This year’s red tide has been particularly devastating, killing marine life.

According to a recent report published in The Guardian , residents of Longboat Key have recorded “unusual” footage of various species of sharks swimming near their homes. Experts speculate that the sharks seek a safe space with plentiful food and oxygen, away from polluted water and rotting carcasses.

Mike Heithaus, shark expert and biology professor at Florida International University said, “You just don’t normally see sharks piling up like that in these canals, they do go in there but not in the huge numbers that we’re seeing reported.”

“We don’t know what the trigger might be for those sharks going to those areas, but the changes in the chemistry of the water, the oxygen being pulled out of the water, the toxins, combined with the amount of dead fish around, any of those could cause these big concentrations. It’s not the kind of thing that you would see if it wasn’t a big red tide event.”

Heithaus added that the abundance of sharks is a call to action. He believes if the conditions outside the canal do not improve, the sharks will be forced to stay. Alternatively, if the canal becomes infected with red tide, there will be nowhere else to hide.

For more, click here.