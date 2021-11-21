Key Biscayne holds a special place in the hearts of many. There is an air of living life to the fullest. Throughout the years, Key Biscayners like Mila work hard to make a difference and help those in need.

The 11-year-old student of Florida Virtual School is the daughter of local health coach, Adita Lang, and Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang. She has been raised to look for ways to help those in need.

Mila’s primary focus is children, those less fortunate and in need of love and assistance. In 2020, she founded the Marines Toys for Tots Foundationto give back to the community.

Toys for Tots is a program led by the US Marine Corp. Their goal is to provide new toys to underprivileged children during the holidays. They began in 1947 with the mission of “helping to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.”

When she reached out to the program coordinator, they were surprised that young Mila was organizing everything (with little help from her parents). She made the calls and did what was needed to fill her first box.

Traditionally, Toys for Tots, a charity run through private business. In December 2020, Mila filled her box and went to help organize all of the toys in the distribution center at the US Marine base in North Miami.

Now, in 2021 she was selected as a Junior Ambassador for the program in South Florida. Lt. Gen. James B. Laster, president of Toys for Tots, had requested that local leadership nominate “an exceptional young person in your community who you believe exemplifies the ideal of ‘children helping children.’”

Youth Ambassadors will represent Toys for Tot,raise peer awareness and enhance community outreach.

Mila is on a mission to make a difference and assure that all children receive a gift this holiday season. She has placed eight collection boxes throughout South Florida, four located right here on Key Biscayne:

The Village of Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Department. 560 Crandon Blvd.

The Village of Key Biscayne Community Center. 10 Village Green Way

Alliance Jiu Jitsu of Key Biscayne. 929 Crandon Blvd.

Fortune International Realty. 260 Crandon Blvd.

The boxes will be collected on December 8, so please make your donation of new -- and unwrapped -- toys by then.

To learn more, visit www.ToysforTots.org

Additionally, Miami Mom Collective has chosen Mila and her Toys for Tots endeavor as the primary beneficiary of toy donations at this year's “Cookies with Santa”. This fun-filled day will take place at Tinez Farms 16405 SW 177th Ave in Miami, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 4.