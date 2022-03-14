Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) experienced a successful return to the in-person National College Fair yesterday, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport Hotel & Convention Center. Thousands of students and parents participated in the four-hour event where representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities provided answers to questions regarding admissions, financial aid, housing, testing requirements and more.
“I am thrilled that students once again had the opportunity to attend this event in person so they could gather information and learn about the variety of post-secondary choices that are available to them,” said School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman, who has co-chaired Miami-Dade’s College Fair for more than two decades.
As in previous years, students were able to pre-register to obtain an electronic ID permitting them to request valuable information from multiple learning institutions. The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and M-DCPS sponsored the event.