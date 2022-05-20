The roundup of residential sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell for the period of May 9-13 indicate a cool down in prices, with the majority of sales from this period sold for below the asking price.

In all, 14 out of the 21 properties sold were under the $1 million sale price.

A gorgeous single-family home in Key Biscayne was the second biggest seller. The four bedroom home spanning 3,359 square feet sold for $3.32 million.

The property with the biggest sales price is over in Brickell. A large, four bedroom unit at the Four Seasons Residences sold for $4.061 million.

Key Biscayne

$1,350,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,260 square feet

177 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 707, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Completely renovated two bedroom, two bath apartment with direct ocean view. Listed for $1.49 million.

$3,320,000

4 bed/3.5 bath/3,359 square feet

7,500 square feet lot

730 Myrtlewood Ln., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Single-family home located on the very desirable Myrtlewood Lane with beach club membership. Listed for $3,700,000

$1,450,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,600 square feet

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Sold for above the asking price of $1.425 million. Last sold for $365,000 in 2003.

Brickell

$1,100,000

2 bed/2bath/1,390 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Unit BY1005, Miami, FL 33131

Upgraded two bedroom with a den featuring Biscayne Bay and Brickell Key views, wraparound balcony. Sold for $50,000 below the asking price.

$530,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/756 square feet

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 2810, Miami, FL 33130

Nice Brickell Heights unit featuring resort style amenities, including two pools, one on the rooftop, hot tub, gym, children’s play area, spa with steam room, sauna and business center. Sold for $10,000 above the asking price.

$525,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/902 square feet

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 2706, Miami, FL 33131

Condo at Brickell on the River North Tower with bay views. Listed for $540,000.

$585,000

1 bed/2 bath/852 square feet

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 2605, Miami, FL 33130

Built in 2017, this nice one bedroom with two bathrooms was listed for $600,000.

$1,170,000

2 bed/2.5bath/1,407 square feet

88 SW 7th St., Apt. 3604, Miami, FL 33130

This condo is located right next to Brickell City Centre. Sold for asking price.

$765,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2515, Miami, FL 33131

This two bedroom, two baths unit is fully furnished and allows for short-term rentals in Brickell. Listed for $795,000.

$717,500

1 bed/1.5 bath/789 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 2704, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit at Echo Brickell, a boutique residential high-rise on East Brickell Avenue. Listed for $800,000.

$404,000

1 bed/1bath/800 square feet

1600 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 705, Miami, FL 33129

One bedroom in 12-story Le Parc at Brickell residences includes two parking spots and a storage unit.

$4,061,000

4 bed/4 bath/3,357 square feet

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 58E, Miami, FL 33131

The top seller for this week’s roundup is this four bedroom at the Four Seasons Residences featuring ocean and city views. Listed for $4.2 million.

$632,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,099 square feet

1111 SW 1st Ave. Unit LPH 3825, Miami, FL 33130

Penthouse with city and bay views, spacious wraparound balcony and gourmet kitchen. Sold for $17,000 above the asking price.

$515,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,086 square feet

31 SE 6th St Apt 1907, Miami, FL 3313

Corner unit sold for below the asking price of $550,000.

$600,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,099 square feet

79 SW 12th St., Apt. 2001S, Miami, FL 33130

Corner unit in the Axis on Brickell featuring lovely bay and city views from the large wraparound balcony. Sold for $10,000 above the asking price.

$750,000

2 bed/2 bath/924 square feet

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 2508, Miami, FL 33130

Brickell Heights is located in Brickell's financial district. This two bedroom last sold for $450,000 in January 2020.

$1,020,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet

68 SE 6th St., Apt. 2501, Miami, FL 33131

Reach Brickell City Centre is a 43-story, luxury condo tower that was built in 2016. Sold for $30,000 below asking price.

$485,000

1 bed/1 bath/597 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2604, Miami, FL 33131

Recently renovated one bedroom in Icon Brickell tower with stellar view Miami River and city views sold for $10,000 below the asking price.

$420,000

1 bed/1.5bath 868 square feet

690 SW 1st Ct., Apt. 2306, Miami, FL 33130

Two-story, one-bedroom with views of the Miami River and the city sold for the asking price.

$480,000

1 bed/1.5bath/1,053 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1015, Miami, FL 33131

Loft with 20-foot ceilings and marble floors sold for the asking price.

$435,000

1 bed/1 bath/812 square feet

1100 South Miami Ave., Apt. 1908, Miami, FL 33130

Millecento Brickell by Pininfarina condo features an open kitchen, IItalian cabinets and floor-to-ceiling windows.