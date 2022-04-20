Editor’s Note This letter was sent via email to Mayor Mike Davey and members of Village Council, along with Village management. It was shared with islander News

At a February 2022 Council meeting, the CRSO was charged with reviewing the feasibility of moving the two northernmost markers into deeper waters to provide a safer environment for bathers in our beach. As you know, we are in the process of installing regulatory buoys to demarcate the Vessel Exclusion Zone.

The CRSO has now recommended against moving the markers further out. This is the wrong recommendation.

The purpose of the Vessel Exclusion Zone is to prevent all vessels from coming close to people while in the water potentially causing injuries. Power boats, sail boats, jet skis, kite surfers and now we have electric surfboards. This is no different than the situation that we have in our streets and sidewalks with e-bikes, scooters, and golf carts.

We need to make our roads and sidewalks safe for pedestrians; we also need to make our beach safe for beach goers.

Attached are recent photographs taken in front of the Key Colony condominium. Notice that the people in the water are bathing past the existing marker and could go even further out because Mother Nature has reshuffled the beach sand and created a large sandbar at the northern end of our beach. This is the reality in our beach as we set to establish a Vessel Exclusion Zone. We should not ignore it.

Also attached are copies of the email dated April 13 sent by the CRSO to the Village Manager detailing his recommendation and also included is our response to his recommendation. Notice that the US Coast Guard is amenable to establishing the exclusion zone up to 700-1000 ft from shore due to the shallow water.

Furthermore, the cost of relocating the two markers is reasonable. The problem now comes from the FWC (Fish and Wildlife Commission). Please read paragraph 1. of the memo from the CRSO to the Manager.

The regulatory legalese totally confounds me and strikes me as a bureaucratic rationale for not moving the markers. The FWC has not had a chance to review our plan and it is difficult to think that they will not follow guidelines acceptable to the USCG. Furthermore, expanding the exclusion zone has to be a positive for the fish and wildlife along our shores.

I have asked the Manager for a meeting and hopefully we can reach a decision that provides the necessary safety for beach goers.

The Vessel Exclusion Zone is a minor item considering all the projects that we have in the pipeline. But the safety of our residents is a priority.

Thank you,

Julio Diaz and Monica de Alzaga Deane