Miami Art Week marks one of the most influential cultural experiences in Miami. Artists and celebrities come from far and wide to experience the art and most unique exhibitions. After two years of being on pause due to COVID, Art Basel and all of its complementing art exhibitions took place this past week.

Miami was beaming with life and movement. Key Biscayne residents are no strangers to this phenomenon, of course, as artists, curators and art fanatics are embedded in our community.

The Latin American Art ”Pinta,” directed by Key Biscayner Diego Costa, was part of all the excitement. The fair had over 40 galleries from 10 different countries, and even exhibited artists from Key Biscayne.