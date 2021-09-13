As incidents rise, suicide awareness -- and the need for better support

Kim Moore watched her youngest sister spiral downward for a year before losing her to suicide.

She saw the emptiness in her that year, following a lifetime of depression and anxiety. She saw the hope, gone. The fight, exhausted.

But instead of shying away from talking about it, it is something Moore has been open about since she lost Dinah on Feb. 7, 2017 at the age of 40. She wants to rid the stigma surrounding suicide. And she wants legislators to understand the urgency in the help needed.

“I’ve been open about it from the beginning,” she said, “because of the shame surrounding it.”

One action Moore. a Coral Gables resident, is taking this month – Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – is contacting her public officials and urging them to prioritize funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and local crisis centers.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US, according to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's (AFSP): In 2019, the latest statistics available, 47,511 people dies by suicide and there were 1.38 million suicide attempts.

In July, the new 988 lifeline number became fully operational as the universal phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It is expected to increase access to local vital mental health and suicide crisis supports.

“Now is the time to provide the funding to support our local crisis centers to meet the needs of more 988 callers,” Moore said. “I know it would have helped my sister.

“This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's (AFSP) theme for the month is ‘Together, we can help #StopSuicide.’ ”

Moore’s sister was unable to find adequate mental health services and support, and she wants to help prevent other families from suffering the same loss.

Together, she said, “we can ensure that everyone in crisis has access to care should they need it.”

Moore became involved with the AFSP after her sister’s death. Through it, she has taken the ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) class, which provides people with skills to talk to somebody who might be contemplating suicide.

“It is such a relief to know that they can talk about it,” Moore said. “I’ve spoken to my legislators … We've sent out letters periodically. Right now working on getting funding for the three-digit prevention lifeline. We want enough funding so people can get the help they need.”

Dinah needed that help.

Moore shared that the year leading up to Dinah’s death was incredibly difficult – as well as two occurrences about two years before her death, which she said lead to a breaking point.

While Dinah had a history of illnesses including a seizure disorder and meningitis as a child, she also played soccer in college and dealt with more than 10 concussions. And about two years before she died, Moore said her sister was involved in a tubing accident that broke eight ribs.

“I don’t think anyone checked on her brain because the obvious answer was the broken ribs,” she said. “But then her personality really changed. She was laid up out of work for four months, and started ending relationships with friends. She was angry, irrational.”

In April 2016, she tried taking her life for the first time. Living in different states, Moore said she called the closest sheriff’s department to do a wellness check. She did the same for a second attempt following the news that their cousin’s husband took his life in July 2016.

During this time, Dinah was treated for having a drug problem because she tried overdosing. Moore said the real issue was not addressed.

“She was trying to do therapy and the medications,” Moore said of her sister. “She couldn’t find what she needed to take care of herself.”

It was a visit with her sister in December 2016 that Moore saw the emptiness in her. And it was six weeks later that she said her sister purchased a gun off the secondary market and took her own life.

“Through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I found that a lot of the experiences we went through are not uncommon,” she said. “There are so many problems getting the care and medication you need.

“I talk about it openly because I want people to understand that being mentally ill is nothing to be ashamed of. Attempting to kill themselves is nothing we should be ashamed of.”

Need help?

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HELP to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor.

Want to walk in support?

The Out of the Darkness Walk at Tropical Park in Miami will be held on Oct. 3. Contact Tara Sullivan Larson at tsullivan@afsp.org for information.

The walk is a united effort to fight suicide, while showing up for yourself, recognizing and honoring those you love, as well as raising awareness.