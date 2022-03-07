In 2006, Key Biscayne resident Rodrigo Antunes won his first gold at IBJJF European Jiu Jitsu Champion in Lisbon, Portugal. After a bronze in 2008, he returned this year to participate in the championship, held in Rome. After five matches, he captured his second title on the Heavyweight division and Bronze in Absoluto Class

The European Championship is one the the four tournaments comprising the Grand Slam in Jiu Jitsu, along with Worlds, Pan Ams and Brazilian National – all which Rodrigo will be participating.

Next will be Pan American in Orlando, coming in April.