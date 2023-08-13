$200+ million refinancing of Ritz property

This month, Brookfield Properties, who manages more than 800 properties worldwide, has refinanced The Ritz-Carlton Key. Biscayne, Miami hotel in Key Biscayne.

The popular luxury resort was built in 2000 by Watermark Lodging Trust and offers 302 rooms and the Ritz residences which has 188 units.

According to a report by the website Commercial Observer, Citibank increased an original $190 million loan for the oceanfront resort by $20 million.

Citibank acted as the lead administrative agent to a group of lenders, which includes MetLife Investment Management, the Commercial Observer reported.

