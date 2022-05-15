After selling 450 million units, Apple will cease production of the iPod

Since it was first introduced in 2001, Apple’s iPod was a catalyst of change in the music industry and helped Apple become one of the most valuable companies in the world.

That is all coming to an end with the company announcing last week that it would phase out the product.

A New York Times report said that Apple had sold has sold an estimated 450 million units since introducing the iPod in 2001.

The iPod was the catalyst to the iPhone, which sold an estimated 250 million units in 2021, while selling only 3-million iPods.

The iPod help Apple show if could succeed by not being first to market. The first generations of digital music players came on the scene in the late 90’s. In 1997, Apple founder Steve Jobs, returned to the company and viewed the emerging digital music category as an opportunity to modernize Apple’s legacy computer business, the Times reported.

The first iPod sold for $399, but the high price was not well received, and the company sold less than 400,000 units in the first year.

Apple followed by introducing the $249 - iPod Mini, a 3.6-ounce version that held 1,000 songs and came in silver, gold, pink, blue. Sales exploded and Apple sold 22.5 million iPods by September of 2005.

