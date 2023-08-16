ALDI purchases Winn Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarkets; deal does not include Fresco y Mas stores

In a deal that shakes up the supermarket industry in the Southeast US, Aldi, the German low-price supermarket company, announced plans to acquired Winn-Dixie and Harvey's supermarkets.

Presently, Winn Dixie is the only supermarket serving Key Biscayne. Winn-Dixie is owned by Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Group (SEG).

"Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI said in a press release.

"The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills,” said Hart. The press release mentioned the company plans to add 120 new stores across the country and hope to reach a total 2,400 stores by the end of 2023.

A total of about 400 stores will be sold, according to the announcement, which said the stores will continue to operate under their current Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s brands, though Aldi will "evaluate which locations will convert" to its no-frills format.

SEG’s statement said that “ALDI will acquire all outstanding SEG capital stock in an all-cash transaction, which encompasses all SEG grocery operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarket banners. This includes approximately 400 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida”

Those 5 states are home to roughly 75% of the stores in the chain.

“For those stores that are not converted, ALDI intends for them to continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarket stores,” the statement states.

The specific locations of the 400 stores involved in the sale are not immediately known.

“This is a unique opportunity with leading partners who share our vision and commitments... We believe these next steps will drive a great experience for our customers, new opportunities for our partners, and increased value for our shareholders. As the sales process progresses, we will remain highly focused on delivering exceptional quality and service,” said Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Anthony Hucker.

The ALDI deal does not include the Fresco y Más stores and pharmacies, which target the Hispanic market. There are about 20 of these stores in the Miami area. SEG has agreed to divest its Fresco y Más operations, hoping to close the sale by the first quarter of 2024, with all 28 Fresco y Mas stores and four pharmacies being acquired by Fresco Retail Group, LLC, an investment group strategically focused on food and grocery.

Fresco Retail Group, LLC plans for all stores and pharmacies in the Fresco y Más banner to continue operating as they are presently, according to the statement. Fresco Retail Group, LLL filed incorporation papers with the State of Florida on July of 2023, showing an address on Douglas Rd in Coral Gables as its principal address.