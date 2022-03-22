Applications now available for County's District 7 "Mom and Pop" small business grant program

A county-wide effort to provide incentives for small business owners wishing to apply for up to a $3,000 grant picks up steam beginning this week.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado is launching the 2022 cycle of Mom & Pop grants for small businesses in District 7. Applications will be accepted from today (March 21) through 4 p.m. April 8 and are available:

- For online information on District 7, click clicking here.

- To download a Small Business grant application in English, click here.

- To download a Small Business grant application en español, pulse aquí.

- Via email at D7grants@miamidade.gov

- In person at the District 7 office - 3071 SW 38th Ave. in Miami

Completed applications must be returned via D7grants@miamidade.gov or dropped off at the district office. Eligibility:

Business must be within District 7

Business must have been in operation for at least two years

It must be a for-profit business

A physical address is required (no P.O. Box as mailing address is allowed)

Home-based businesses can apply

Must not be part of a national chain

Businesses that received Mom & Pop funding in the past two (2) years are not eligible

Helping small business owners succeed in Miami-Dade County has been a key to the area becoming such a hub of economic development.

Last May, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava unveiled a new program designed to support and empower small business owners. The new initiative, called Strive 305, provides more resources by creating an environment in which they can collaborate and learn.

“We’re really about lifting up our small businesses,” she said. “This is the backbone of our economy.”

In addition, the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) has acted as a catalyst since 2009 to help spark economic vitality in targeted urban areas, with a mission designed “to ensure the equitable participation of Blacks” in the county's economic growth through advocacy and monitoring of economic conditions and economic development initiatives.

According to Miami-Dade County officials, only about 2.5% of some 75,000 registered small businesses (of the more than 222,000 total businesses) were Black-owned in 2019.

A study in 2018 at Florida International University revealed that small businesses across the county employed 53.3% of Miami-Dade's workforce. But that study also showed the number of non-employer establishments rose 55.9%, almost three times the national rate.

To find out of your business is located in within District 7, click here for a map of the district's boundaries.

Informational sessions for any interested businesses will be conducted via Zoom at 6 p.m.on March 30 (English) and April 1 (Spanish).

For additional information, call (305) 375-5680 or email D7grants@miamidade.gov.

Click here for a video message from District 7 County Commissioner Raquel Regalado.