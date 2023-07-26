Even though inflation is beginning to mellow out, many industries have found it difficult to recover after the pandemic.

One thing most businesses, especially those in the hospitality industry, have reported changing is the apparent reduction of tipping, especially by those classified as Gen-Z.

Gen-Z refers to those born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s. They are the first to grow up with widespread access to digital technology and the internet and are often considered tech-savvy and highly connected through social media and online platforms.

A recent Bankrate survey , shows that only 35% of Gen Zers tip at sit-down restaurants, a stark contrast from the 83% on behalf of baby boomers.

'Tipping fatigue' has taken the nation by storm, largely driven by the ease with which tips are demanded, namely with iPads at cashiers.

To this point, its been a general trend on behalf of the larger population for people to be tipping less, a total of 65% of the entire US population (down from 75% last year).

Plus, it's just as likely that Gen Zers, as the least wealthy generation, have less funds with which to tip (parallel to baby boomers as the highest tippers). Still, that's earned some questions about whether they should be going out in the first place.

Many have questioned the reasons for the social expectation of tipping. While it is noble to appreciate service workers, some argue, tipping is an excuse for companies to not pay their workers a good enough wage. Many employers decide on wages with the expectation that their workers will be tipped, and factor that when considering what an adequate payment rate is.

"Inflation and general economic unease seem to be making Americans stingier with their tipping habits, yet we’re confronted with more invitations to tip than ever,” Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, wrote in the report. “It’s a fascinating issue with few clear answers.

There is one apparent certainty, though: Tipping doesn’t seem likely to leave American society anytime soon.”

For more information, refer to Bankrate.