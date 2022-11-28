It has been a rough few weeks for the crypto industry, and now comes news that cryptocurrency co-founder Tiantian Kullander, died “unexpectedly” last week.

Kullander was 30 years old.

Named to Forbes elite 30-under-30 list in 2019, Kullander co-founded the Hong Kong-digital asset company Amber Group in 2017, which had just received a $3 billion valuation in 2022 and was in the process of raising $100 million, according to a report by Yahoo News.

In a statement confirming his death, the company said Kullander, also known as TT, “…put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence, and creativity.”

The Amber Group’s statement added: “TT was a devoted husband, a loving father and a fierce friend. His passing is a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He is survived by his wife and their beloved son.”

In October, Nikolai Mushegian, 29, another young cryptocurrency millionaire, drowned in Puerto Rico beach after tweeting of a plot to assassinate him.

In the tweet, posted hours before he died, Mushegian said that “CIA and Mossad and pedo elite are running some kind of sex trafficking entrapment blackmail ring out of Puerto Rico and Caribbean islands.”

