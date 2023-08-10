Disney’s streaming services to cost you as much as 27% more.

This week the Walt Disney Company reported mixed financial results for the second quarter and said price increases are coming to their Disney+ and Hulu streaming service.

Disney said it continues to lose subscribers to their streaming services, although the losses lessened in the recent quarter.

The company reported 146.1 million Disney+ subscribers during the quarter, a 7.4% decline. It also said revenues were $22.3 billion—a 4% growth from the previous year.

Prices of the ad-free versions of Disney+ will rise by 27 percent and Hulu by 20 percent, effective on October 12 of this year. The lowest-tier plans will stay the same price.

