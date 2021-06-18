Riding gains in the stock market and an increased in home values, net worth per US household has increased by 3.8 percent reaching a whopping $136.9 trillion in the first quarter of this year.

Data from the Federal Reserve, and published in the website Yahoo Finance, point to several factors are contributing to the increase. Trillions of dollars in 2020 stimulus checks, minimal borrowing by the Federal Reserve (which has resulted in a rise in home values), as well as the hefty federal aid package from mid-March, have all provided much-needed fuel for the stock-market rally.

However, according to the Yahoo finance article, not all Americans are benefiting from these changes. Those in the lower income brackets, for example, who are more likely to rent instead of buying a home and who do not participate in the stock market have not benefitted as much.

Additionally, business debt has increased by about $194 billion, and consumer credit has grown by $31 billion.

Driven by pandemic aid packages, the federal debt is now at $24 trillion after increasing by $386 billion.

