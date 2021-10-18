Facebook invests $50 million and will hire 10M to "build the metaverse responsibly"

While critics say the announcement that the company will hire 10,000 European workers to build metaverse is designed to divert attention from Facebook’s recent scandals, the social media giant said the new jobs will include "highly specialized engineers."

According to the BBC, the jobs will be created over the next five years and investing in the EU provides Facebook many advantages, including a large consumer market, first-class universities and high-quality talent.

Metaverse is an online world where people can game, work and communicate in a virtual environment, often using VR headsets.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself has been the leading voice on the concept.

In a blog post, Facebook said "The metaverse has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social, and economic opportunities. And Europeans will be shaping it right from the start."

The announcement comes after Facebook has faced many challenges, including Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said the company was “morally bankrupt” and called "the choices being made inside of Facebook" as "disastrous for our children, our privacy, and our democracy."

Haugen said Facebook is putting its "astronomical profits before people."