A new ranking of average salaries per state, ranks Florida in the bottom half – number 28 - in the country.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Forbes compiled a list of where each state ranked on workers. There is little surprise on the top three: Massachusetts ($76,000), New York ($74,840), and California ($73,220

New York and California also lead in highest average salaries for teachers and nurses, respectively.

The three lowest earners are, in descending order, West Virginia, Arkansas, and Mississippi, none of them breaking $50,000 per year.

Meanwhile, the Sunshine State clocks in with $55,980 as the state-wide average, placing it slightly on the lower end at 28th place, but still in the relative center.

Additionally, there’s a tangible gender pay that pervades every state. For instance, Wyoming has the highest gender-based pay gap in the country, with women earning 22% less than men this past year and men’s average salaries surpassing their female counterparts by $18,00 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Vermont has a $3,000 difference between the two.

Though the median salary for women is greatest for women in Massachusetts at $62,190, even then, it’s $11,000 less than the male median.

For the complete Forbes ranking, click here.