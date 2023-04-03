“We set a high bar for industry-leading perks, benefits, and office amenities, and will continue that into the future. However, some programs need to evolve for how Google works today.”

Landing a job at Google has long been a desirable outcome, with employees enjoying lavish perks like laundry, massages, company lunches, workout facilities. Some of the perks are coming to an end.

In a Friday communication to Google employees, sent by Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat but also signed by several of the company’s top exes, said Google would be eliminating or reducing several perks and reduce its hiring pace while relocating teams to focus on higher-priority work, the website Gizmodo reported.

Among the most popular employee perks being impacted is the closing of some of Google’s “micro-kitchens,” stocked with free drinks, fruits and snacks including yogurt and M&Ms.

Google will also cut back spending on personal equipment like laptops. “Because equipment is a significant expense for a company of our size, we’ll be able to save meaningfully here,” the communication, originally obtained by Business Insider read.

The communication also mentioned Google recently laying off close to 12,000 employees, part of Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai announcement that the company would be cutting about 6 percent of its worldwide workforce.

Pichai said the reduction in force is needed to allow Google to dedicate more resources to AI development and other core business news.

Google is trying to catch up to Microsoft-backed OpenAi’s ChatGPT AI chatbot, which has become popular for its advanced humanlike responses to queries and a growing problem for universities professors.

Pichai, has called AI the most transformative technology, and Google wants to “direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities.”

For the complete Gizmodo report, click here.