New guitar shaped hotel to be built in Las Vegas
Hard Rock International via Nevada Gaming Control Board

When you spend $1.075 billion in cash to buy an asset, how do you maximize your purchase and create a splash?

Take a concept from South Florida and move it west, as in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Wednesday, Hard Rock International unveiled renderings of a proposed guitar-shaped hotel that the company plans to build in Las Vegas Strip, similar to the guitar hotel the company operates at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.

Guitar hotel to debut in the “…most economically productive street in America”

According to a report by Fox-5 TV News in Las Vegas, during the presentation to the Las Vegas Gaming Control Board, the proposed project was described as “the 50-yard line of the most economically productive street in America.”

The planned expansion is part of Hard Rock’s 2021 purchase of The Mirage from MGM Resorts International for $1.075 billion in cash.

For the complete Fox-5 report, click here.

