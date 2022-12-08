Guitar hotel to debut in the “…most economically productive street in America”

When you spend $1.075 billion in cash to buy an asset, how do you maximize your purchase and create a splash?

Take a concept from South Florida and move it west, as in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Wednesday, Hard Rock International unveiled renderings of a proposed guitar-shaped hotel that the company plans to build in Las Vegas Strip, similar to the guitar hotel the company operates at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.

According to a report by Fox-5 TV News in Las Vegas, during the presentation to the Las Vegas Gaming Control Board, the proposed project was described as “the 50-yard line of the most economically productive street in America.”

The planned expansion is part of Hard Rock’s 2021 purchase of The Mirage from MGM Resorts International for $1.075 billion in cash.

