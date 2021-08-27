The CDC is recommending that people heat their meats before eating. This is due to their ongoing investigation on the salmonella outbreak which spans 17 states.

Several people have gotten sick after eating salami, prosciutto, and other Italian-style meats.

Heating up food can get rid of certain germs, and CDC hopes that it will decrease the number of salmonella infections.

Twelve out of the 36 people in the ongoing outbreak became sick enough to require hospitalization. They each fell ill after eating salami, prosciutto, or other meats

For more information click here