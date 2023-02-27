Home prices to drop in seven US cities, including one in FL

This past week, a report by the National Association of Realtors said US home sales fell for the twelfth straight month in January, with all four US regions - reporting year-over-year sales decline.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said, “Home sales are bottoming out,” adding that byers are starting to “better negotiating power. “Homes sitting on the market for more than 60 days can be purchased for around 10% less than the original list price.”

In a note to clients last month reported by Newsweek, Goldman Sachs predicts these US markets will see the largest decrease in home priced in 2023 and 2024:

Austin, Texas San Francisco, California San Diego, California Phoenix, Arizona Denver, Colorado Seattle, Washington Tampa, Florida

These seven cities saw the highest home appreciation in recent years, according to the Newsweek report. When comparing home prices between January 2020 and June 2022, the price of a home in Austin increased by 78 percent, 70 percent in Phoenix and 52 percent in Seattle.

And according to an update from Goldman Sachs this past Thursday, and reported by the website Business Insider, by late 2024, the biggest decline in home prices – compared to 2022 - will be see in these four cities:

- 19% in Austin

- 16% in Phoenix

- 15% in San Francisco

- 12% in Seattle

Across the US, home prices are expected to see a 6.1% decline for 2023, as mortgage rates head back up, Business Insider reported.