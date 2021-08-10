How best to handle operating system and software updates

As our computers get older and new software comes out, software manufacturers such as Microsoft, Apple or Adobe often send updates to the end user.

Some computer users wonder if they should install the update. Will the update make things so different that they’ll need to learn a new system, or -- worse -- will the update be buggy and slow down your work?

The answer depends on a few things. For example, if this is a major operating system upgrade like an upcoming change from Windows 10 to Windows 11, you need to verify that your computer has the required hardware, sufficient memory and enough hard drive space to handle the upgrade.

If it does, then it is a good idea to upgrade the software. Upgrades usually address issues like software glitches or improve security against viruses and the like.

Third-party programs like Microsoft Office and Adobe products are less critical than operating system upgrades, but are good to have. Upgrades will likely give you features you will enjoy, but just know that they might make the program look different.

If you are prompted to upgrade a program but are concerned about it, perhaps wondering if it is a legitimate upgrade, or it might cause you some problem, reach out to a computer professional for advice on the upgrade.

It is important to stay up to date with all the latest major updates, but also important to feel peace of mind that the update is legit and for software you actually use.

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to call me Leo Quintana at 305-523-9203 or email leo@leoquintana.com.