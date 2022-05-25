The 2022 Hurricane Season starts next week – June 1 – and island residents will be able to enjoy tax free shopping on disaster supplies, and this year, the list of supplies include items for pets, like leashes, collars, and muzzles.

The Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday runs from Saturday, May 28 to Friday, June 10.

New items added to the tax-exempt list this year include smoke detectors and smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors selling for $70 or less.

Also added this year is a list of supplies pet owners might need for their pets in case Key Biscayne needs to evacuate. Items like pet pads selling for less than $20, Portable kennels or pet carriers which sell for $100 or less and bags of dry pet food weighing 15 lbs. or less.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be purchased tax-exempt.

Portable generators costing $1000 or less are also tax exempt.

For more on the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, click here or see complete list and rules included with this report.