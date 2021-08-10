Entrepreneur Elon Musk is one of the richest people in the world with a reported net worth of $182.1 billion. And he reportedly lives in a Casita… a 375 square feet prefab home manufactured by Las Vegas-based Boxabl.

The demand for Casitas is great. The company presently has a 47,000-wait list for people to take possession of one and over 2,000 who have already placed a deposit.

Boxabl was founded in 2017 by Galiano Tiramani who saw a "huge opportunity to transition building construction worldwide into the factory assembly line," just like any other everyday product, Tiramani recently told Yahoo’s Insider.

While Tiramani would not confirm Musk lives in a Casita, the billionaire recently Tweeted that he lived in a $50,000 tiny unit that he rented from SpaceX in Boca Chica, Texas and Boxabl said it installed a Casita in Boca Chica for a "top secret customer."

According to Tiramani, "there's a number of reasons why housing hasn't really worked in the factory yet, so we've gone through it and solved all those problems," adding that he believes other prefab-home makers struggle with shipping logistics.

The Casitas can be folded down from 20 feet to about 8 1/2 feet while being transported on a truck or towed by a pickup truck and when the Casita arrives at its destination, the home is unfolded in a few hours and attached to its foundation and utilities before it's move-in ready.

The Casita's finishes - kitchen, bathroom, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC - are completed before it's shipped out. Shipping costs are $2 to $10 a mile.

Boxabl has already seen interest for more than 100,000 units, which translates to over $1 billion worth of reserved Casitas.

