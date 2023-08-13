U.S. Rep. Greg Steube on Friday filed four articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, all in connection with business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

The GOP Congressman from Florida made the decision Friday, even though U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that House Republicans are still gathering evidence and have to yet to decide whether or not to open a formal impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Steube said in a press release. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens. The evidence continues to mount by the day — the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.”

Steube’s articles of impeachment reference abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of justice, fraud and financial involvement in illegal drug transactions and prostitution.

He becomes the fifth House Republican to file articles of impeachment against President Biden this year, but just the second to target the president regarding Hunter Biden’s issues. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles also filed articles back in June, while Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Florida U.S. Rep. Bill Posey and Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert filed articles of impeachment earlier this year against Biden, citing his immigration policies.

House Republicans have been investigating President Biden’s son Hunter and other family members for months regarding allegations of influence-peddling. But Democrats have contended that so far none of the information revealed to date has shown that President Joe Biden has had any involvement in those business dealings.

Shortly after Steube filed his articles of impeachment, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel overseeing the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden.

Weiss was previously appointed by former President Donald Trump to investigate Hunter Biden and brought charges against him in Delaware in June regarding two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm offense. Hunter Biden agreed to enter a guilty plea on the tax offenses, but a federal judge balked last month at approving the deal.

(This story has been updated to include Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Posey and Tennessee Republican U.S. Rep Andy Ogles introducing articles of impeachment against President Biden).

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.