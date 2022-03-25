A new on-call intravenous therapy delivery system that delivers essential vitamins and nutrients directly into your blood-stream, allowing for almost 100% absorption, has been launched on the island by Key Basis.

“We offer a full menu of targeted treatments for enhanced recovery, immunity, sleep and energy, as well as stress and anxiety relief, beauty benefits, and more,” said Dr. Eric Miller, the company’s medical director. “Key Basis serves up safe, effective, accessible solutions for everyday concerns—when and where clients need them.”

Key Basis relies on an elite team of nurses, which helps create ongoing relationships for clients who can book the nurse of their choice – similar to reserving a spot in your favorite fitness class at a local studio. Limiting their scope to the Key Biscayne community allows Key Basis to provide faster service. Depending on demand, a registered nurse can be at your door within 45 minutes of a call.

Dr. Miller has specialized in Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine since 2008. He said he is passionate about empowering people to take control of their health. Diet and lifestyle choices are important, but so is implementing holistic treatments to achieve physical and mental well-being.

Dr. Miller has partnered with company founders Daniel Lopez and Angel Munoz to bring Key Basis to fruition. Both Lopez and Munoz have long-standing roots in the Key Biscayne community.They used their experience in healthcare, hospitality and finance to create Key Basis.

The company offers individual and group services, as well as more favorable pricing through memberships and packages. If interested, use the discount code IslanderIV10 to receive 10% off your first IV.

For more information on our services and membership offers, visit us online by clicking here, or email info@keybasisiv.com.

You can also call (305) 998-0047 or follow us on Instagram.