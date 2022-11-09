Meta, owner of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, announced it was laying off more than 11,000 employees – equivalent to 13 percent of its staff - and extended a hiring freeze through Q1 of 2023.

In a Wednesday letter to employees, CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg called the moves “…the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history.”

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted,” Zuckerberg added.

The employees being let go will receive 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service and the company will pay their healthcare insurance for six months.

