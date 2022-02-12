Sandra Mallot, managing director for Miracle Leaf Health, wants to break the stigma about cannabis, which she said helps people suffering from ailments such as cancer, HIV-AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy and Crohn's disease.

“Even if you take it for pleasure, it still helps you improve your physical and mental health,” she said. “We want to break the stigma by educating people on the health benefits of cannabis use and provide a safe space on how they can obtain a medical marijuana card, if they are qualified and recommended by a state certified doctor.”

Since the Florida Legislation in 2016 allowed the use of medical marijuana to people suffering from other chronic ailments, the legislation authorized state-certified physicians to recommend marijuana that is low (0.8 percent) in Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and more than 10 percent of Cannabidiol (CBD), for patients.

Mallot said the product comes from derivatives of cannabis, such as the sativa plant, which can be found in many varieties around the world. The product produces a reduced euphoric reaction in patients, she said.

She said Miracle Leaf Health Center is not a medical marijuana dispensary; it depenses CBD vaporizing products. Patients must use methods such as extracts or a physician-prescribed vaporizer to take the product. They do not smoke the cannabis

“Cannabis is not a gateway drug," said Mallot. “It helps people suffering from health-related issues.”

Mallot, who manages Miracle Leaf Health Center in Key Biscayne, Brickell and Coconut Grove, said they have a state-certified medical doctor on staff to assess patients and, if they qualify, prescribe them medical marijuana.

She said the doctor examines patients to determine if cannabis is the best option. The doctor helps patients get placed in the state's registry and receive a medical marijuana card.Then patients are sent to a “medical marijuana treatment center,” she said.

Florida currently has six medical marijuana dispensaries that are approved by the state's Department of Health.

To be prescribed, state law requires patients to be suffering from cancer or a chronic medical condition, but only if other previously medical treatments didn't work.

No medical marijuana card is needed to buy CBD products from Miracle Leaf Health Center, said Mallot. The center provides CBD tinctures, edibles, vape and flowers.

Mallot said their doctor and other medical experts will be doing public sessions this year to explain the benefits of cannabis for women going through menopause and men going through andropause. It can also be used to treat depression, anxiety, insomnia and weight gain.

Mallot said CBD products can also treat pets with topical preparations like balms and shampoos. Dosage depends on the pet's sizes, weight and individual body chemistry.

The Key Biscayne area Miracle Leaf facility is located at 3098 Fuller St. Suite 11, in Coconut Grove. For information on hours of operation, and any other questions, call (305) 847-9933 or email coconutgrove@miracleleaffl.com.