Tesla announced it will invest close to $6 billion in building a new electric vehicle plant in Mexico.

The new facility will be constructed in the Mexican State of Nuevo León.

The area for the new plant, which is expected to begin construction in the summer, was chosen because of its proximity to the United States. The agreement also falls within the framework of the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada, according to the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García.

When the first information about Tesla's arrival in this Mexican state became known, euphoria was unleashed, which led to some 20 supplier companies setting up in the area in recent months, while more are expected to arrive at an industrial park in the state.

Some 6,000 direct jobs and more than 20,000 indirect jobs are expected to be generated in the first phase, as well as a nearly 30% increase in foreign direct investment compared to 2022. Tesla expects to produce one million electric vehicles per year at its new facilities in Mexico.