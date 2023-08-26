On Friday, Instacart, the popular grocery delivery service that delivers the groceries to your home, filed paperwork with the SEC to go public in a highly anticipated IPO (Initial Public Offering).

The expectation is that the company will start publicly selling shares next month under the ticker symbol “CART.”

CEO Fidji Simo wrote in the prospectus, “Grocery is the largest retail category and represents a $1.1 trillion industry in the United States alone. But only 12% of grocery sales are made online today. As even more people shop online, online penetration could double or more over time.”

While the company’s valuation is lower than originally expected due to a drop in its core grocery business, the filing showed Instacart’s sales for the last quarter increased 15 percent to $716 million, driven by revenue from advertising and technology services.

Net income for the quarter was $114 million according to the prospectus. The company processed 263 million orders in the 12-month period that ended in June 2023.

Instacart has posted five straight now been profitable quarters, according to the filing, which added that PepsiCo has agreed to purchase $175 million of the company’s stock in a private placement.

For the complete Instacart filing, click here.