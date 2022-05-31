Post pandemic “new-normal” office increases demand for coworking spaces

During the height of the pandemic, the coworking space industry was significantly impacted as people worked from home, but as businesses get back to working in a new normal, the industry is poised for a comeback, at least in the eyes of IWG, the largest flexible office space company in the industry.

Operating in the U.S. under the brands Regus and Spaces, the Swiss based company, is planning to open between 500 and 700 new coworking spaces in the next 12 months. This according to IWG’s founder and CEO Mark Dixon.

In an interview with the Washington Business Journal, Dixon said, “People are back to normal, but what we’re seeing growth in is a lot of companies downsizing,” adding that companies are reluctant to “want space for 200-500 people and ask people to come in from New Jersey, Connecticut, and Long Island to use a computer in the middle of an office.”

Regus and Spaces presently have 11-locations in the Miami area, with the several in the Brickell area.

On the island, Our Space in the 240 Crandon Blvd. building offers options from a daily work space to furnished offices space for up to 2-3 people per office. For more information, click here.