Rasti’s Elite Medical Alliance offers personalized “membership-style” care for patients

For Dr. Hamid Keshvari-Rasti, adequate medical treatment and overall wellness are contingent on the relationships medical practitioners foster with their patients. This approach assures he can properly address his patient’s needs and provide a greater sense of well-being.

Rasti’s company, Elite Medical Alliance VIP, showcases this unique approach to care – limiting his practice to a certain number of patients, thus providing better individualized attention – for less than $200 per month.

Rasti’s practice involves around 500-600 patients, ensuring more time with patients and increased availability after-hours and on weekends. “They come in with no waiting room times and can get appointments done in the same day,” he said.

Rasti, who has been in practice since 2006, moved to Key Biscayne in 2019. A trained hospitalist, he transitioned into this outpatient practice when he started to realize the importance of intimacy between doctor and patient.

“In this day and age, time is more valuable than ever,” Rasti said.

Rasti’s style of internal medicine involves offering patients a membership-like practice. “It’s almost like a club,” he said. “Once they’re part of this club, they get advantages of having a tight-knit relationship with their doctor.”

Rasti’s practice is affiliated with local hospitals and has cultivated a team of specialists to provide patients with targeted care.

For many, healthcare has not been as universal as most would hope. However, under Rasti’s style of internal medicine, people are able to move in the right direction to ensure they have quicker and more personalized access to quality care.