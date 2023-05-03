“…Remote work is here to stay,” what companies are hiring work-from-home employees?

According to a recent report, the number of positions working remotely has almost tripled from pre-pandemic levels, going from about 4 percent in 2019 to about 12 percent in 2022.

This is good news for locals, as Key Biscayne and South Florida offer the perfect opportunity to work from home and enjoy living in paradise. But are companies still hiring employees to work from home?

According to ZipRecruiter, “working from home represents a “win-win-win for workers, businesses, and the economy,” and according to a ZipRecruiter report, “it is increasingly becoming clear that remote work is here to stay.”

What companies are hiring remote workers.

From jobs posted on ZipRecruiter, here are the top 10 companies hiring the largest share of remote-capable jobs in 2023, including Florida-based companies.

10. SelectQuote

According to their website, “SelectQuote can be your one-stop for life, auto insurance, home insurance, Medicare insurance and more,” with thousands of remote work positions posted.

9. Kronos

Kronos, a company that provides HR, payroll, and workforce management technology and services offers job opportunities for techies.

8. SAP

SAP proclaims to be “the leader in business applications” offers another options or those looking or tech-heavy collection of jobs.

7. Meta

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, among other brands.

6. Change Healthcare

The healthcare industry is on fire and Change Healthcare, a “healthcare technology company focused on insights, innovation and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system,” has plenty of jobs available.

5. Cerebral

Another healthcare employer with plenty of work-at-home job opportunities. The company provides online medication prescription and treatment for anxiety, depression and insomnia.

4. Capital One

The bank, perhaps best known for their advertising slogan “what's in your wallet?” has plenty of work remote positions advertised on ZipRecruiter.

3. USAA

USAA provides insurance, like auto rates, and no-monthly service fee banking and retirement options to all branches of the military and their families.

2. CBRE

CBRE, the commercial real estate services and investment giant and real estate is a hot industry now.

1. Anthem

According to their website, “Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is a trusted health insurance plan provider,” offering plans for Medicare, medical, dental, vision and employers has had the most postings for remote work on ZipRecruiter so far this year.

For more, click here to start a work-from-home job search and browse over 37,000 work-from-home jobs in Miami.