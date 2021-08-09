Jay Rey, son of Islander News Publisher Justo Rey, has been promoted to Publisher of the Tampa Bay Newspapers, which publishes weekly and monthly publications in Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough counties.

Rey had previously served as Associate Publisher for TBN, a role he assumed in 2019.

"Fourteen years ago, I brought in a very young man to provide a much-needed energy boost to help get a good operation on the path to be a great one," said retiring TBN Publisher Dan Autrey, adding that during Rey’s leadership, “Tampa Bay Newspapers and Suncoast News has grown from five Pinellas County weekly newspapers with circulation of 100,000 to nine weekly and two monthly newspapers in three counties with circulation of over 215,000.”.

Suncoast News was acquired by TBN in 2016.

The younger Rey, who was born and raised in Miami and moved to Pinellas County in 2007 when he became sales manager with TBN, has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Florida International University and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

"I'm really excited about some of the things that are coming within the next year or two. I think we have the best team possible to take this and grow it and move on,” Rey commented on his promotion.

Rey's first venture as Publisher was to expand into Hillsborough County. “Tampa is a major part of the market that we have been missing,” he said. “We’ve never truly been Tampa Bay Newspapers until we added Tampa.

In August, TBN launched the Carrollwood Beacon.

“I’m proud beyond words,” said Islander News’ Justo Rey, “not only of his business accomplishments but the man, husband and father JJ has become.”

“He is more than ready for this role and confident he will knock it out of the ballpark.”

The younger Rey lives in Dunedin, Florida, with his wife Jessica, and his two children, J.D., 16, and Samantha, 14.

