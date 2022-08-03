Ultimate side hustle: $78,000 to taste candy while sitting on your couch

A Toronto, Canada based online retailer of confectionary treats is recruiting for an interesting gig, to be the company’s Chief Candy Officer. The job pays $78,000 a year.

Candy Funhouse is owned and operated by a local quartet of 20- and 30-something siblings whose parents owned donut shops and a local restaurant.

According to a CNN report Responsibilities consist of being the head taste tester and conduct candy board meetings. Thousands of people have already applied for this position since it was posted on LinkedIn, Chief Executive Officer Jamal Hejazi told CNN, adding that he has been surprised at the competitive nature of the applicants.

The Chief Candy Officer position is open to applicants as young as five years old — although parental permission would likely be required, and many parents have filmed their child filling out the application and posted it online!

For more, click here.