On behalf of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), United States Marshals seized more than 25,000 bulk bags and boxes of ready-to-eat spices and food additives from Lyden Spice Corporation in Miami.

In a statement, the FDA said that food products at Lyden Spice Corporation’s facility were “adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.”

It requested that the food products be condemned and forfeited to the United States.

The seizure involved spices including red chili and sesame seeds, and food additives such as monosodium glutamate, according to the FDA.

The complaint filed in the federal court alleges the unsanitary conditions were found during an FDA inspection of Lyden Spice conducted between June 8 and June 28 this year. That inspection revealed conditions including rodent feces too numerous to count on and around pallets with containers of food, evidence of rodent gnawing and urine on food containers, and rodent nesting material between food pallets.

The FDA investigators also saw live and dead insects on food packaging, as well as apparent bird droppings in the food storage area.

