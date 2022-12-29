Used Tesla buyers in short supply as prices drop 17 percent

Sure, you have noticed there are quite a few Tesla cars on the island, and if any of those drivers paid a premium for their shiny, environmentally friendly electric vehicle, they might not want to read on.

Seems the days of paying a premium for a used Tesla with “flippers” profiting handsomely as potential buyers did not want to wait for a new one, are over as demand for used Teslas is dropping.

While the prices on the overall car market have dropped 4 percent since the July peak, the resale price of a used Tesla is down 17 percent, Reuters reported.

According to the website Edmunds, a Tesla car stays on the lot an average of 50 days, compared to 38 days for all used cars.

A sign of perhaps softening demand, last week Tesla doubled its discount for a new Model Ys and Model 3s to $7,500.