Wells Fargo reaches settlement, will pay $3.7 billion in fines and repayments over consumer violations

Tuesday morning, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2 billion to consumers and snapped the banking giant with a $1.7 billion penalty.

Wells Fargo, who has a branch on Crandon Blvd. in Key Biscayne, agreed to the payment and fine to settle charges that it illegally charged customers fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts incorrectly.

The New York Times reported that as part of the settlement, Wells Fargo has been repaying customers, returning improperly charged fees. The bank has also offered some financial relief to consumers whose finances and credit ratings were hurt by the bank’s practices.

The damages are expected to eventually total $2 billion, according to the NY Times.

