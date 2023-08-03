The right business environment can provide motivation for investors and entrepreneurs to pursue their business aspirations and give a boost to a state’s economy.

A recent survey of America’s Top States for Business in 2023 shows Florida in the top 10, coming in at number 8, in a study that ranked states based, in part, on the how they sell themselves.

In developing the rankings, CNBC looked at 86 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness.

North Carolina came in first in the survey, ranking number one nationally for having the best workforce.

In contrast, Florida has the 15th best workforce in the nation where it ranked 6th in 2022 but ranked number one for economy. The Sunshine State also ranked #36 in costs of living.

Other states in the Top Ten included Virginia (#2), Tennessee (#3), Georgia (#4), Minnesota (#5), Texas (#6), Washington (#7), Utah (#9) and Michigan (#10).

For the complete ranking from CNBC, click here.