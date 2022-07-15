With droves of bicyclists huffing and puffing across the Rickenbacker Causeway each day, it’s difficult to imagine a time when seeing a cyclist there was a rare occurrence. But in the early 1970s that’s the way it was.

I had enrolled at the University of Miami in 1968 and by 1972 was still trying to accumulate enough credits to graduate. When I realized that a couple of night courses would be enough to get me across the finish line, my days were suddenly up to seek gainful employment. So I did what any prospective college graduate would do: I applied for a job at the local bicycle shop.

At that time, Joe Avalos owned two bicycle shops: Dade Cycle in Coconut Grove, with a staff of 20, and Key Cyclery on Key Biscayne, with a staff of two. After six months at the Coconut Grove store, I was appointed manager of the Key Biscayne shop. My preferred way to commute from my apartment in Coconut Grove was, of course, to cycle.

I loved then (and still do) the freedom of riding a bike instead of being trapped inside a car. But in those days biking across the causeway was a daunting prospect. Before the William Powell Bridge opened in 1986, Key Biscayne was linked to the mainland by a drawbridge designed in the 1940s, when cars were still king. With only a low wall in the median, no shoulder, and no bike lane, the drawbridge was precarious.

On those infrequent occasions when I encountered another cyclist, we would always give a hearty wave. In those early years, I don’t recall ever seeing a group of cyclists riding in a peloton.

When the bridge opened, conditions along the causeway improved dramatically, not only for bicyclists but also for walkers and runners. Shoulders were added, a higher dividing wall was installed in the median, and a new fitness path was constructed from the toll booth to Bear Cut bridge.

The improvements to the causeway coincided with a health and fitness craze that was then sweeping the nation. It wasn’t long before solitary slogs across the causeway gave way to a non-stop stream of cyclists and a parade of runners and walkers.

Rickenbacker Causeway offers an ideal setting for outdoor recreation, with the scenic Miami skyline to the north, a welcome breeze, and sparkling Biscayne Bay to the south. With the added challenge of climbing the 80-foot tall bridge – known by many as “The Miami Mountain” – Key Biscayne quickly became the go-to destination for recreational and serious bicyclists alike.

Additional improvements came soon thereafter following a push by Cliff Brody and the other members of the Key Biscayne Council. In 1989 the county constructed a five-foot wide, 2.2 mile long bike lane along each side of Crandon Boulevard, from the Bear Cut Bridge to the traffic circle at Calusa Park. The Key Biscayne Property Taxpayers' Association had given conceptual approval to the bike lanes but wanted them to continue further south to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

Anyone who regularly drives, bikes, walks, runs, or otherwise travels across the causeway these days has to wonder whether we have become victims of our own success. It seems we are so often at or above a safe capacity for bicyclists these days. Much talk has focused on improvements that could be made to the causeway, including the controversial Plan Z.

Here’s another idea: What if the county were to focus on providing safe alternatives so bicyclists could ride elsewhere? Sure, Rickenbacker Causeway is a lovely place to ride, but what if bicyclists had additional safe and scenic options, particularly in South Dade? If the county were to improve other roads – making them smoother and more bicycle-friendly – then bicycle traffic on the causeway would likely decrease. As it stands now, it is as if the Key has the only soccer field in the county and everyone wants to come here to play.