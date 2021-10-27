At Tuesday night’s Village Council meeting, Councilmembers listened to two proposals that could open field space for youth athletics on the island.

Glen Waldman, chairman of the Village Athletics Advisory Board, delivered his report from an airport prior to awaiting a flight home.

“Generally, sports are going great,” he said. “The sports are being run by really fine people.”

But, he added, citing recent Census numbers, “there are more people on the island, and a large portion of those are more children.”

Without having the use of Crandon Park for a couple of years and the loss of a quarter of space at St. Agnes, fields are scarce, especially for the 975 youth soccer players.

Waldman and his board members are proposing two items for the Council to vote on Nov. 16:

● All sports for the coming year will be capped at this year’s registration numbers, except for underperforming sports like baseball and flag football.

● All 10-and-younger sports are just for Key Biscayne kids.

Currently, there is a “70-30 rule,” meaning at least 70 percent of players are island residents, “unless we need supplemental kids to fill out teams.”

“Our focus is our kids and our families,” Waldman said. “We are trying to balance the needs of our (community).”

Current registrations will remain in effect until the end of the season.

Key Biscayne residents will always have first crack at registrations in all sports, according to Waldman, in case the number of players would have to be capped.

Keeping soccer “local” has not been a problem. According to Marcelo Radice, president of the Key Biscayne Soccer Club for 12 years, 88% of soccer players are residents.

Recent concerns brought forth by parents of girls’ field hockey players were seeking equal, or even more convenient, time periods to practice in relation to soccer workouts.

Waldman will present the Council with a specific plan on at the November 16 Village Council regular meeting.